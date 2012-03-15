Cartilage-Hair Hypoplasia – Anauxetic Dysplasia Spectrum Disorders

Clinical characteristics: The cartilage-hair hypoplasia – anauxetic dysplasia (CHH-AD) spectrum disorders are a continuum that includes the following phenotypes: CHH-AD spectrum disorders are characterized by severe disproportionate (short-limb) short stature that is usually recognized in the newborn, and occasionally prenatally because of the short extremities. Other findings include joint hypermobility, fine silky hair, immunodeficiency, anemia, increased risk for malignancy, gastrointestinal dysfunction, and impaired spermatogenesis. The most severe phenotype, AD, has the most pronounced skeletal phenotype, may be associated with atlantoaxial subluxation in the newborn, and may include cognitive deficiency. The clinical manifestations of the CHH-AD spectrum disorders are variable, even within the same family.

Diagnosis/testing: Diagnosis of the CHH-AD spectrum disorders is based on clinical findings, characteristic radiographic findings, and in some cases, evidence of immune dysfunction, macrocytic anemia, and/or gastrointestinal problems. If clinical and radiographic findings are inconclusive, identification of biallelic pathogenic variants in RMRP by molecular genetic testing can confirm the diagnosis and allow for family studies.

Management: Treatment of manifestations: Prevention of secondary complications: If cervical spinal instability is identified in a person with AD, special care is required during general anesthesia. Surveillance: Agents/circumstances to avoid: Administration of live vaccines when signs of abnormal immunologic function or SCID are present. Evaluation of relatives at risk: Early diagnosis of relatives at risk for the CHH-AD spectrum allows for early management of manifestations that can be associated with significant morbidity (e.g., infections, immunization with live vaccines, malignancies).

Genetic counseling: The CHH-AD spectrum is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. At conception, each sib of an affected individual has a 25% chance of being affected, a 50% chance of being an asymptomatic carrier of a pathogenic variant, and a 25% chance of being unaffected and not a carrier. Carrier testing for at-risk relatives and prenatal testing for pregnancies at increased risk are possible if the pathogenic variants in the family have been identified.