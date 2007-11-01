 Skip to main page content
Access keys NCBI Homepage MyNCBI Homepage Main Content Main Navigation
. 2013 Nov;650(1):98-123.
doi: 10.1177/0002716213497452.

Wealth Disparities Before and After the Great Recession

Fabian T Pfeffer  1 Sheldon Danziger  1 Robert F Schoeni  1
Affiliations
Free PMC article

Wealth Disparities Before and After the Great Recession

Fabian T Pfeffer et al. Ann Am Acad Pol Soc Sci. .
Free PMC article
Favorites

Abstract

The collapse of the labor, housing, and stock markets beginning in 2007 created unprecedented challenges for American families. This study examines disparities in wealth holdings leading up to the Great Recession and during the first years of the recovery. All socioeconomic groups experienced declines in wealth following the recession, with higher wealth families experiencing larger absolute declines. In percentage terms, however, the declines were greater for less-advantaged groups as measured by minority status, education, and pre-recession income and wealth, leading to a substantial rise in wealth inequality in just a few years. Despite large changes in wealth, longitudinal analyses demonstrate little change in mobility in the ranking of particular families in the wealth distribution. Between 2007 and 2011, one fourth of American families lost at least 75 percent of their wealth, and more than half of all families lost at least 25 percent of their wealth. Multivariate longitudinal analyses document that these large relative losses were disproportionally concentrated among lower income, less educated, and minority households.

Figures

Figure A.1
Figure A.1. Timing of PSID data collection & macro-economic trends
Case–Shiller Index based on 20 largest metropolitan areas Shaded areas represent PSID field periods
Figure 1
Figure 1. Total net worth relative to 1984, PSID
Figure 2
Figure 2
a. Total net worth relative to 2003, PSID b. Net worth excluding real estate relative to 2003, PSID
Figure 3
Figure 3. Predicted probabilities of losing $10,000 or more in net worth, 2007-11, PSID
Based on regression model shown in Table 6 Note: Baseline predicted probability is for a household in the third pre-recession permanent income and third pre-recession permanent wealth quintiles, with children, and whose household head is married, white or Asian, has a college degree, and is between the ages of 35 and 54 years old, 95 percent CI shown
Figure 4
Figure 4. Predicted percentage loss of net worth between 2007 and 2011, PSID
Based on regression model shown in Table 7, first column Note: Baseline predicted probability is for a household in the third pre-recession permanent income and third pre-recession permanent wealth quintiles, with children, and whose household head is married, white or Asian, has a college degree, and is between the ages of 35 and 54 years old; 95 percent CI shown
See this image and copyright information in PMC

Similar articles

See all similar articles

Cited by 29 articles

See all "Cited by" articles

LinkOut - more resources

Feedback